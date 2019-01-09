18-year-old Tonganoxie man identified as victim in KCK deadly shooting at 5th and Freeman

KANSAS CITY, Kan. Police have now identified the person killed in a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 9:30 Monday night at 5th and Freeman Ave. When officers arrived they located two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials say Bradley J. Samsel, 18, of Tonganoxie was found dead.

A second victim, a woman, who has not been identified, was reported to have life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, who is encouraging anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).