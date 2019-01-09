I-35 past Antioch back open following injury crash

MERRIAM, Kan. — Part of Interstate 35 in Merriam is back open following a two-vehicle injury crash.

The incident was reported just before 4 p.m. Wednesday on northbound I-35 just past Antioch Road. The crash closed the two left lanes of northbound I-35 for about an hour.

The crash involved three vehicles. Kansas Highway Patrol said drivers of all three vehicles were north on I-35 when one vehicle struck another causing that vehicle to strike a third one.

At least three people were injured. All three are reported to be in stable condition at this time.

MULTI-VEHICLE COLLISION

I-35 NB PAST ANTIOCH RD

2 LEFT LANES CLOSED #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/ilVtrip8tl — Kansas City Scout (@KansasCityScout) January 9, 2019