2 MoDOT workers injured after being struck by vehicle in Clay County work zone

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Two Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance workers were injured Wednesday morning after a motorist struck them in a work zone.

Officials said it happened near 169 Highway on Route KK in Clay County. Crews were picking up highway signs when the motorists struck one of the workers with their vehicle.

That worker was briefly pinned beneath the vehicle. Crews on scene were able to quickly remove the vehicle off of him. A second crew member was also injured when the motorist’s vehicle struck the maintenance truck in which the worker was sitting.

Both crew members were taken to the hospital where they are being evaluated. Their injuries are believed to be not life threatening.

MoDOT says just last week in St Louis, two MoDOT crews were involved in crashes while they were picking up large debris. No one was seriously hurt in either crash.

MoDOT says they encourage all motorists to slow down, eliminate distractions and drive safely to ensure everyone is able to arrive alive.