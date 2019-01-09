Kansas, Missouri officers cracking down on aggressive drivers in the metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Officers on both sides of the state line are cracking down on aggressive driving.

It’s all part of "Operation Impact," a campaign with an emphasis on road safety. Thirty law enforcement agencies are participating in the yearlong initiative.

"The enforcement campaign targets motorists who are not only posing a danger to themselves but to other drivers on the road," Blue Springs Police Sgt. Janet Jarvis said in a press release.

Drivers can expect to see more officers on highways and city streets looking for reckless, distracted and impaired drivers. Seat belt violators and people driving too fast will also be on their radar.

"That speed limit sign is set there by the traffic engineers," Overland Park Officer Ty Clamors said told FOX4's Zac Summers during a ride-along Wednesday. "That’s what they deem to be the safe mile per hour to safely get along on that roadway, and people take that for granted sometimes."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 2017 was the second deadliest year on the road in the U.S. in the last decade, and more than 200 of the fatalities happened in the Kansas City metro area.

"One injury or death on our roads is unacceptable," Shawnee Police Sgt. Steve Walsh said in the release. "We encourage all motorists to obey traffic laws and be courteous to one another because we want everyone to arrive to the destinations safely."

The special enforcement will happen the first week of every month.