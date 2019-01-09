Liquor laws could change in River Market to give more businesses chance to sell alcohol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A vote Wednesday morning could change how and who can sell alcohol in River Market.

The area has been operating under what’s called a “density requirement” in regard to alcohol sales meaning only a certain number of businesses can sell alcohol within the designated area.

According to the current city code, licenses are issued based on population and operating hours. There is also a consent system in place where new businesses wanting a liquor license must be approved.

If city leaders vote to change this, there could be more businesses in River Market able to apply and be approved for alcohol licenses. That decision has been discussed in the KC Public Safety Committee since early December. They will take it up again Wednesday.