Police take man into custody possibly connected with Friday night 81st and Troost killing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police say they have taken one man into custody possibly connected with a killing last Friday.

Investigators say 23-year old Airrin Scott was shot and killed at 81st and Troost on Friday night. Witnesses say Scott was arguing with another person at a gas station before he was shot. He was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries but later died.

Kansas City, Missouri police were attempting to identify the person seen in the photos above in connection to the homicide. Police reported on Wednesday that they have identified the man and have taken him into custody.

Police have not released the identity of the man in the photos and have not officially named him a suspect in this incident.

They ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or submit a tip online.

Thanks to a tip, we have identified this man and have taken him into custody as a person of interest in this murder. THANK YOU. — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) January 9, 2019