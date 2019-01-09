Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old man with dementia last seen in Linn County

LACYGNE, Kan. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 83-year-old man last seen in Linn County, Kansas early Wednesday afternoon.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said John M. Peffer was last seen just after 2 p.m. in rural Lacygne, Kan., driving a 20001 Dodge forest green extended cab pickup with rear utility bed bearing the Missouri license plate 7FA615.

He is reported to have dementia and type 2 diabetes.

He was wearing a Carhart brown coat with blue jeans. He stands 5’10”, weighs 240 pounds, and has balding gray hair.

Peffer was reported missing last December in Camden County, Missouri where he was then found in Jackson County, Missouri.

If you see him or have any information please contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Department at 913-795-2665.