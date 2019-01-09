Toyota recalls 1.3M vehicles in the US to fix air bags

DETROIT — Toyota is recalling 1.3 million vehicles in the U.S. to replace potentially deadly Takata front passenger air bag inflators.

The move announced Wednesday is part of the largest series of automotive recalls in U.S. history. Takata inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 23 people have been killed worldwide and hundreds have been injured.

The recall includes multiple Toyota, Scion and Lexus vehicles from the 2010 through 2017 model years.

Dealers will either replace the inflator or the air bag assembly. Owners will be notified by mail or other means in late January.

Toyota’s recall is part of a phased-in replacement of Takata inflators. Automakers are scheduled to replace 10 million more starting this month.