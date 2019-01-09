× Woman, boyfriend arrested after missing 6-year-old found in boarded-up attic at Missouri home

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — A missing 6-year-old boy from Missouri is safe and his mom and her boyfriend are behind bars after authorities found him inside of a boarded up attic at a home south of Camdenton Tuesday.

Braedence Jones had been missing since Aug. 3, 2018. His father, Ryan, reported him as missing when he did not return from a visitation with his mother, Aubrey Ferguson.

Acting on a tip, US Marshals executed a search warrant at a home in Laclede County, Missouri Tuesday. That’s when they found Braedence in an attic crawl space that had been nailed shut and concealed.

Camden County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Ferguson was in the crawl space with Braedence when US Marshals found him.

Authorities arrested Ferguson and her boyfriend. Ferguson currently faces one count of child abduction. Camden County Sheriff’s Office said additional charges are being sought out of Laclede and possibly Camden Counties.

Braedence has since been reunited with his father.