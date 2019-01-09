Working for Blue: More than 30 agencies receive protective vests thanks to donors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Dozens of local law enforcement officers will receive new protective gear, thanks to donations from thousands of FOX4 viewers.

Our "Working For Blue" telethon kicked off in October when viewers donated to help protect the men and women who protect our community.

Donations came from across the country and ranged from $5 up to $20,000. One notable donation came from the mother of Larry Leggio, the Kansas City firefighter who was killed responding to a fire in 2015.

Through the initiative, FOX4 viewers helped provide nearly 180 protective vests and helmets to 32 different agencies across Kansas and Missouri.

On Wednesday, the nonprofit SHIELD616 invited the agencies getting new gear and every donor who contributed to the campaign to participate in a vest presentation ceremony. See the ceremony in the video players above and below.

Each protective vest costs around $1,200, and they need to be replaced every five years to guarantee effectiveness. As a result, not every department has access to this life-saving gear.

There are still many local law enforcement agencies that need your help. It's not too late. You can donate online here.