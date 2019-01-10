Amid government shutdown, metro staffing agency sees application influx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Government workers are still waiting to find out when they can go back to work, but no one knows when a deal will be made.

Bills are mounting for some federal employees, and it has them turning to staffing services to fill in the gap. Stivers Staffing Services said they're seeing an influx of government employees coming in for temporary work.

They said workers have been open to do anything that will keep paychecks coming in. Some are taking short term assignments that could last a day, and others are taking longer term ones in case the shutdown continues.

District Manager Pamela Fredrickson said if you're a federal worker in need of a job, to please give Stivers or any staffing service a call.

"I hope that they call," Fredrickson said. "We want to help as many as possible. Our problem is we have so many orders and not enough good people, so we want to help as many as possible. We hope to hear from more. We're happy to hear with the ones that we're hearing from now. We would like to help as many as possible."

The agency currently has a 24-hour phone line to assist with the shutdown and due to the demand they are even opening on Saturdays to handle the workload. Stivers staffs everything from administrative jobs to light industrial work.

