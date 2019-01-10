Chiefs throw surprise ‘Kids Tailgate’ at KC’s largest day care for low-income families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The people in Chiefs Kingdom come in all shapes and sizes, from hulking former Chiefs players to preschoolers all over the metro.

So when the Chiefs Community Caring Team hosted a "Kids Tailgate" for little ones at Operation Breakthrough on Troost Avenue, it’s a strong reminder that Chiefs Kingdom means more than just football.

"To have this kind of an experience on an average day is huge for them," Lee Duckett with Operation Breakthrough said. "They don’t often get this opportunity in real life."

Operation Breakthrough is the region’s largest day care for families living below the poverty line.

So a tailgate party, with cookies and juice, that involved former player Eric Hicks, Chiefs cheerleaders and mascot KC Wolf went a long way in fostering a feeling of community, beyond the football field. See all the fun in the video player above.

"This is awesome to come out and see these kids," Hicks said. "Especially with the excitement surrounding the playoffs, it’s good to be a kid again and roll around on the ground with them a little bit."

The Chiefs have a longstanding relationship with Operation Breakthrough. Among other things, the Chiefs women’s organization has partnered with the organization for the Adopt-A-Family program during the holidays for the last several years.