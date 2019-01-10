Church of Scientology adds sign to top of Crossroads building, changing KC skyline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Changes are coming to the Kansas City skyline.

When locals think of the skyline, the iconic Western Auto sign comes to mind. But a couple of blocks north another name will soon tower over the buildings in the Crossroads. The sign will read "Church of Scientology."

Not everyone is a fan.

"Yeah, that’s extremely problematic," said Colin Barnes, a Kansas City resident. "I think that it’s important that we uphold the integrity of our city."

The Church of Scientology recently added the eye-catching sign to the top of the old City Bank Building, located at 18th and Grand. The Church bought the property in 2007 and is now in the final stages of renovating the building and moving its current operation – at 39th and Main – into the historic building.

"It’s just a little obtrusive, the sign," said Claudia Broom, who lives in the Crossroads.

She’s not thrilled about the church’s new sign, which can be seen in both directions and will light up at night, because she believes there are too many negative connotations associated with the religion.

"I don’t know if that’s something I would want to see all the time just because there is so much negativity attached to Scientology," Broom said.

The first Church of Scientology in Kansas City was established in 1974.

In a statement to FOX4, a church spokesperson said the following about the religion founded by L. Ron Hubbard:

"Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit — not the body or mind — and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom."

The church says it has thousands of members in Kansas City and also serves worshipers in nearby states.

"I have my own faith, and they can have their own if they like," Broom said. "It’s not for me."

She believes many people will have an opinion about the new sign, but that locals will get used to it with time.

"I think any time anything new people are always apt to freak out, and you don’t want things to disrupt the skyline," Broom said.

There is no official opening date for the new location or timeline for when the new sign will be unveiled, according to a church spokesperson.