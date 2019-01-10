× Kansas City man arrested, accused of shooting and killing another man near gas station on Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police arrested a man on Wednesday who is now charged with shooting and killing Airrin T. Scott near a gas station in the area of 80th and Troost on January 4. Prosecutors charged Gregory Jefferson III, 22, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action on Thursday.

Police released surveillance footage the day after the shooting they say led to a tip that ended with Jefferson’s arrest. The footage showed Jefferson making a purchase at the gas station shortly before the deadly shooting.

The night of the shooting, witnesses say Scott was arguing with another person at a gas station before he was shot. He was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries but later died. Two witnesses say they saw Jefferson shoot Scott once, one of them said they saw Jefferson run toward the Waldo Heights apartments immediately after the shot was fired.

Court documents say that Jefferson admitted to being at the gas station that night and said he was the man in surveillance photos, and that he immediately went to his girlfriend’s apartment after leaving the gas station. He denied shooting Scott or having any interaction with him.

Jefferson’s bond is set at $100,000 cash, no court dates are listed for him yet.