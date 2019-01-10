Metro KC’s recipe for short rib pasta

Short rib pasta recipe for Restaurant Week Metro KC

Ingredients:

8 ounces of House made Pappardelle Pasta

4 ounces of Smoked Beef Short Ribs

1 teaspoon of minced shallot

1 teaspoon of minced garlic

½ cup of Sliced Shitake Mushrooms

2 tablespoons of Leeks

1 Tablespoon of Grape Tomatoes

¼ teaspoon of fresh thyme

¼ teaspoon of fresh tarragon

½ cup of Red Wine

1 ½ cup of Beef Stock (reduced)

¼ cup of Heavy Cream

Salt and Pepper to taste

2 Tablespoons of Olive Oil

Garnished with Parmesan Cheese, Pickled Vegetables

Directions:

Get a sauté pan hot over medium-high heat. Add the Olive Oil. Then add the shallots and garlic and sweat them until they become aromatic and translucent. Next, add the Shitake Mushrooms, Leeks, Tomatoes, Thyme, and Tarragon. Cook until the vegetables soften slightly, and the herbs become fragrant. Next, add the short rib and let it marinate in the herbs and aromatics a minute or so. Next, Deglaze the pan with Red wine and reduce. Next add the beef stock and reduce by half. While that is reducing, put the pasta in boiling salted water, and cook for about 3 minutes. Go back to your pan that is reducing and add the heavy cream and season with salt and pepper. Let that all cook for a minute and reduce. Then add the cooked pasta, tossing it to coat with the sauce. Garnish with Parmesan Cheese and Pickled Vegetables.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.