Missouri man charged with string of burglaries in KC Crossroads district

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri man is facing charged in connection with several burglaries in the Crossroads.

Jashua Henderson, 34, of St. Louis is charged with burglary and two counts of stealing for allegedly breaking into numerous businesses.

On Oct. 1, 2018 Kansas City police were called to a break in at The Parlor near 17th and Locust. Police discovered that someone had pried the door open and burglarized several businesses inside including Mother Cluckers, Yaki Ya, and Vildhast.

The suspect made off with nearly $2,000 in cash taken from cash registers and a safe. The personal information of some employee’s, including W-4 forms, was also stolen.

On Dec. 29, Broadway Roasting Company, near 40th and Washington, was also burglarized. Surveillance video from that incident helped police identify a suspect vehicle.

A check of the vehicle’s registration came back to Henderson.

When police searched the vehicle, they discovered clothing matching the description of the suspect. A shoe taken from the car also matched a print found inside one of the restaurants.

W-4 forms belonging to the restaurant employees was also discovered inside the car.

Henderson told investigators that he is from St. Louis and visits Kansas city to see his child. He denied any involvement in the burglaries.