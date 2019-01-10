Olathe police release surveillance photos in Bass Pro gun theft

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police want the public’s help to identify three people and an SUV in connection to the theft of several guns at Bass Pro Shops on New Year’s Eve.

Investigators say that multiple firearms were stolen after someone broke into the Bass Pro on Renner Blvd. around 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 31st.

The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950, the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477, or the ATF at 1-800- 283-4867 or text ATFKC to 63975.