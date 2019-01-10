Police looking for man who shot 85-year-old in robbery near Gladstone Blvd & Cliff Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are still looking for a man who shot an 85-year-old woman Wednesday.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near Gladstone Boulevard and Cliff Drive in the Historic Northeast neighborhood.

Police think the shooting stemmed from a robbery involving a man and a woman who knew each other. The man had previously rented a room from the woman.

According to police, the suspect shot the woman in the back then took off in her 2015 black Chevy Sonic with Missouri plates AE18P. If you see a vehicle matching this description, please call 911.

The 85-year-old woman sustained serious injuries. She is being treated at a local hospital.