Prisoner who escaped from Lansing Correctional Facility is under arrest

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An escaped inmate who police considered armed and dangerous is under arrest after evading capture since Monday. Cal Henry Green III was caught in Independence, Mo., on Thursday after escaping from Lansing Correction Facility in a two-and-a-half ton former Army dump truck.

U.S. Marshals confirmed that a fugitive task force captured him, he’s being returned to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Green fled in the truck on Monday afternoon, it was later found abandoned near 92nd Street and Parallel in Kansas City, Kan.

He wasn’t on a work release program but had a job inside of the prison. He had last been seen around 11:45 a.m. on Monday. Officials said around 1:20 that afternoon the warden ordered an emergency head count, and that’s when they realized Green was gone.

The KCK native has been in and out of prison and jail since 2000 for charges such as forgery, burglary and, most recently, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. That’s why he’s spent just over four years at Lansing Correctional Facility.

This is a developing story, FOX4 will have more details about the arrest as we confirm them.

