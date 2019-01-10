Ray County ambulance involved in crash on 210 Highway near Richmond

RICHMOND, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway patrol is investigating after a Ray County ambulance was involved in a crash on 210 Highway Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on eastbound 210 Highway and Route N in Clay County.

According to the Highway Patrol, the vehicle crossed the center line and hit the side of the ambulance. Both the driver of the ambulance and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A second crew member inside the ambulance was not injured.

The ambulance was not transporting any patients at the time of the crash.

The Highway Patrol said the investigation is ongoing.

Eastbound 210 Highway near N Highway toward Richmond is currently closed #kctraffic https://t.co/eq2psCVCxP — Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) January 10, 2019