Rescuers pull woman from crashed SUV that went into Olathe pond

Posted 11:01 am, January 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:31AM, January 10, 2019

OLATHE, Kan. — One person is critically injured and rescuers are searching for other potential victims after the driver of an SUV crashed and went into a pond on Thursday morning. The scene is in the area of College and Lone Elm.

Details about what led up to the crash haven’t been released yet. FOX4’s Nicole Diantonio reports the victim is an adult woman, she’s still getting more information from police.

