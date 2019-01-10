Rescuers pull woman from crashed SUV that went into Olathe pond

OLATHE, Kan. — One person is critically injured and rescuers are searching for other potential victims after the driver of an SUV crashed and went into a pond on Thursday morning. The scene is in the area of College and Lone Elm.

UPDATE: WB College from Lone Elm to Creststone is closed due to serious accident. @CityofOlatheKS @OlatheFire pic.twitter.com/cUfV3821W3 — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) January 10, 2019

Details about what led up to the crash haven’t been released yet. FOX4’s Nicole Diantonio reports the victim is an adult woman, she’s still getting more information from police.

