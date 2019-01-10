Riverside artist delivers on promise to expand front lawn tribute to Chiefs star players

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERSIDE, Mo. –As promised, Riverside, Missouri artist Jeff Parson has completed his homage to the Kansas City Chiefs before their playoff run.

FOX4 first told you of Parson's creation around Christmas when he decided to trade in his Christmas decorations for Cheifs decorations.

If you drive down Gateway Avenue in Riverside, you can see the murals for yourself. It’s hard to miss the 20-foot-tall painting of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and large paintings of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

“I was like, 'Am I going to do something for Christmas? But you know what? It’s fun being a Chiefs fan now,” Parson previously told FOX4. “There’s an excitement in the air that hasn’t been around in a long time. I mean, you can just feel it talking to people.”

The 52-year-old artist used four large pieces of plywood to create the Mahomes painting. It took him about a week and a half to complete.

“When you do it in sections, you just pray that it doesn’t look like a Picasso when you put it all together,” Parson said. “You know an eye here and eye here,” he joked as he motioned to different parts of the painting. “But, it fit together pretty good.”

Mahomes wasn't alone for long. Parson also painted Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Both paintings are a fourth the size of Mahomes and took just a few days to complete.

“You Google ‘future Super Bowl Champions’ and they show up,” Parson added.

Parson, who also happens to be the nephew of Gov. Mike Parson, has been a Chiefs fan all his life but has never painted players at this scale.

“Back in the days of Joe Montana, I did quite a few of those and other players here and there, but nothing really like this,” Parson said.

He believes the Chiefs will make it all the way to Super Bowl 53. And if they do, he’s prepared to add even more to his yard painting collection.

“I have plenty of silver paint, so a Super Bowl trophy -- it’d be a shame to waste that,” he said while laughing.