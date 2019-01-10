Local federal employees gather to call for partial government shutdown to end

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Federal employees have gathered at Union Station Thursday to call for an end to the partial government shutdown.

You can watch the rally, happening directly across from the Internal Revenue Service building, live in the video player above.

Hundreds of demonstrators are expected to show up for the rally.

The Federal government is the largest employer in Kansas City with about 27,000 employees. Many of them are beginning to feel the reality of the shutdown. Especially when it comes to everyday bills such as mortgage, car payment and even child care.

"It's important for us to be here today to show those who are working that those of us who are furloughed out, not working support them," a woman at the protest said. "We need to support each other. That's what this whole rally is about. Supporting one another in this grave time."

She told FOX4 that she hopes everyone in Washington hears their message.

"They are the ones who have our lives in their hands," she said. "It's not us. If we could be in that building working, we would."