Winter Weather Advisory issued for entire Kansas City metro for Friday night, Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the entire Kansas City metro, along with most surrounding counties, this weekend.

The advisory goes into effect beginning at 6 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday for Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and Andrew, Atchison, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, De Kalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Platte, Ray and Worth counties in Missouri.

In Pettis County, the advisory goes into effect at 3 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Forecasters are expecting chilly rain to turn into snow, beginning Friday night. The Kansas City area could see 2-5 inches of accumulation.

A winter weather advisory means snow will primarily cause travel difficulties. Drivers should be cautious and be prepared for slippery, snow-covered roads and limited visibility.

FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area.

