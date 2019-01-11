Busy crews urge drivers to be cautious, watch for emergency vehicles on snowy roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Driving in these snowy conditions can definitely be risky and even dangerous. No one knows that better than emergency responders.

All day and night, MoDOT emergency response worker Hector Ortiz has been on the go.

He and his team are driving all around the Kansas City area in the middle of a winter storm. They're checking out everything from weather-related crashes and hit-and-runs to vehicles stalled by the storm.

All that was just the beginning of what the dedicated emergency driver saw Friday as the wintry mix of rain and snow kept falling over the metro.

"We've seen several accidents, some of them slide-offs and some slide-off wrecks. Just mainly people not paying attention," Ortiz said.

He and his team, along with police and EMTs, are racing to the rescue of any driver caught in a crash or emergency because of the storm.

But while emergency crews are working to keep drivers safe, they're hoping that drivers keep an eye out for them, too.

"My best advice for drivers is to be cautious while driving on the roadway. Make sure to drive at a distance and keep an eye out for first responders and emergency vehicles," Ortiz said.

MoDOT and KDOT's emergency response crews and snow plow drivers will be busy all night long. Ortiz said his team is putting in 12-hour shifts throughout the storm.