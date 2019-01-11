Chiefs fans can indulge in some special concessions for playoff game against Colts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re headed to Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs Divisional Round playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts, Aramark is rolling out four special concession items.

The forecast calls for a snowy, cold Saturday, you can help offset the weather with the “Fiery Cheetah Burger”:

The burger is two grilled patties with pepper jack cheese and lettuce, topped with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and melted American cheese.

Playing off of one Patrick Mahomes nickname, Aramark is featuring the “Showtime Hoagie”:

The sandwich is a grilled ribeye steak with cheddar cheese and infused ketchup, topped with fried onions and served on a hoagie roll.

For a different burger twist, concession stands will also feature the “Kingdom Club”:

It’s a grilled turkey burger topped with guacamole, lettuce, onion, tomato, garlic aioli and bacon.

If you’re looking for a snack, pick up the “Mac and Sack”:

It’s macaroni with parmesan, American and boursin Cheese, topped with chopped bacon, smoked beef sausage and green apple slaw.

The Chiefs and Colts kick off at 3:35 p.m. with the winner headed to the AFC Championship Game.