Clay County deputy injured in crash on icy road while responding to rollover crash

LIBERTY, Mo. — A Clay County deputy was injured Friday night in a crash on an icy road, officials say.

Capt. Will Akin with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was responding to a rollover crash when she hit an icy patch of the road and lost control of her vehicle.

A spokesman for the agency said the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near N.E. 120th Street and Plattsburg Road in Liberty.

The deputy is going to be OK and should be released from the hospital soon, Akin said.

“Road conditions don’t change for us just because we’re public safety,” he said.

