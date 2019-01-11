Driver who crashed while blindfolded was participating in ‘Bird Box Challenge’

LAYTON, Utah — Police say the latest viral challenge is responsible for a crash on a street in Layton, Utah.

Layton Police tweeted two photos of the crash, which they said occurred Monday.

Bird Box Challenge while driving…predictable result. This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway. Luckily no injuries. pic.twitter.com/4DvYzrmDA2 — Layton Police (@laytonpolice) January 11, 2019

“Bird Box Challenge while driving… predictable result,” the department stated. “This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway.”

There were no injuries reported in connection with the crash.

The “Bird Box Challenge” takes its name from a recent Netflix movie in which the characters must remain blindfolded.