Final Cut Steakhouse shares recipe for guajillo glazed pork belly 

Guajillo glazed pork belly

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 lb. pork belly

Black pepper

Kosher salt

1/2 c. guajillo chili paste

3 tbsp. garlic paste

1/2 c. honey

1 tsp. coriander, ground

1 tsp. cumin, ground

1/2 c. apple cider vinegar

3 tbsp. orange juice

6 Roma tomatoes

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 shallot, julienne

1/4 lb. sliced bacon

1/2 c. sugar

1/2 c. red wine vinegar

Fresh basil

Salt flakes

1 Granny Smith apple, sliced

Directions:

1st step: Guajillo Paste

1. Destem and deseed dried Guajillo Chili pods.

2. Place in large pot with 7 cloves garlic and 1 onion.

3. Cover with cold water and turn heat on high until boiling. Allow to cool to room temp.

4. Using a blender, scoop pods, garlic and onion pieces into blender, (make sure not to more than half way).

5. Puree contents while small amounts of the cooking liquid into the blender to thin out puree. The

consistency should resemble melted ice cream.

6. Press puree through a sieve.

2nd step: Garlic Paste

1. Blanch Garlic cloves in simmering water.

2. Change water in the pot and repeat process. Allow to simmer for 20 minutes.

3. Place blanched garlic in blender with small amount of liquid and puree to a fine paste.

3rd step: Gastrique

1. Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and blend with a whisk until a very smooth and well-blended mixture is achieved.

2. Transfer to a pot and bring to a boil.

3. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes.

4. Remove and cool.

4th step: Marmalade

1. Deseed and peel 6 Roma tomatoes. Chop tomatoes.

2. Slice small strips of bacon and begin to render in small pot on medium heat. Once cooked, drain fat.

3. Add garlic, shallot, sugar salt and pepper. Allow sugar to melt while stirring.

4. Add vinegar and increase heat. Reduce the volume of the liquid by half, then add tomatoes.

5. Allow to cool before adding basil.

Final step: Pork Belly

1. Rub Pork Belly with salt and pepper, enough to thoroughly coat. Place Belly into a 2-inch-deep pan and cover with plastic wrap. Press the wrap against the surface of the pork. Place another pan of top of the pork. Add weight to the second pan in order to press the pork belly. Place in refrigerator for overnight. (approx. 12 hours)

2. Place pork belly in smoker. Smoke at 200 degrees for 6 hours. Remove and cool. Cut into 3- ounce portions.

3. When ready to prepare, turn oven on 400 degrees.

4. Place some thinly sliced onion discs in an oven pan for later use.

5. In a sauté pan, sear pork belly on all sides. Place pork belly pieces on onion discs. Spoon on

gastrique over each piece and place in oven. Baste each piece at least 3 more times. Total time

in oven is about 15 minutes.

6. Remove from oven and allow to rest for at least 5 minutes.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.