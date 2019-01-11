× Homesteader Café shares their favorite way to make pork loin

Homesteader Café pork loin recipe:

Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients:

1 boneless pork loin

1 c. arborrio rice

2-3 c. chicken stock

1/2 c. onion, diced

1 small butternut squash

1 Fuji or gala apple, julienne

1 small shallot, julienne

1 tbsp. whole grain mustard

1/3 c. heavy cream

Preparation:

1. Salt and pepper the pork loin, sear fat side down in a hot skillet or roasting pan. When lightly browned, turn over and place enough stock in the skillet to just cover the bottom of the pan. Place in oven at 325 until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees.

2. Start the risotto by placing a small amount of olive oil in a sauce pan with the onions. Sweat until tender. Add rice, reduce heat to medium low and add stock, a half cup at a time, stirring constantly for twenty minutes. When risotto is just done, add puréed butternut squash.

3. In a sauté pan, cook apples and shallot in olive oil until just done, add white wine, whole grain mustard, and cream. Allow sauce to simmer for one minute. Pour over pork on top of risotto.

