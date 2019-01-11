Hurts Donut offering free sprinkle doughnut for fans in Chiefs gear Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Showing team spirit will nab you a doughnut Saturday at Hurts Donut at the Ward Parkway Center.

Anyone who shows up to the doughnut shop in Chiefs gear will be able to enjoy a Chiefs sprinkle doughnut — for free.

General Manager Kris Corning said the doughnuts are available to anyone in red and gold.

“If you have a family of five and everybody’s rocking Chiefs gear, all five of you get doughnuts. We want to see as many Chiefs jerseys and Chiefs hoodies as we can tomorrow. If your dog wants a doughnut, I’ll give it a doughnut if it’s wearing a Chiefs jersey,” he said.

In addition to the free doughnuts, Hurts also created a special Chiefs arrowhead doughnut that will be sold on Saturday only.