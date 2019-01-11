Investigators working to identify driver killed in crash near 45th and Rockhill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police told FOX4 that excessive speed was a factor in a deadly overnight crash near 45th and Rockhill.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say the driver was going at least double the speed limit when he lost control of a truck he was driving.

A home owner called 911 after hearing the crash.

The driver was thrown from the truck because he was not wearing a seat belt.

Police said he was driving south on Gillham Plaza when he lost control, crossed the median, hit a light pole and took out a rock wall.

The driver is a man in his 30s. Police said he did not have an ID with him, the VIN number is missing and the license plate doesn't go with the truck.