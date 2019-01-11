‘It does not matter’: Chiefs unconcerned about snowy conditions for playoff matchup with Colts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- So how will this latest blast of winter weather impact Saturday’s playoff match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts?

It depends on who you ask.

Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy said "Old Man Winter" is no match for the AFC West champions.

"It could be 89 degrees and sunny with humidity of 110 or it can be 25 degrees with a 30 degree windchill," Bieniemy said. "It does not matter."

But Special Teams Coach Dave Toub is a bit more honest and candid.

"It really does affect us more than anyone," Toub said.

Toub knows all too well how a botched field goal attempt on a slippery surface can end a season.

“We’ve talked about it,” Toub said. “It’s not like we can manufacture snow (in practice), but we do we practice wet ball drills and stuff like that.”

When asked about the first major winter storm of 2019 coinciding with a "win or go home" showdown with the Colts, Head Coach Andy Reid replied with deadpan sarcasm.

"Yeah, so I’m aware of it," Reid said. "I can’t do anything about it. Whatever happens, happens. Both teams are playing in it, and we roll."

The majority of players and coaches agreed it’s pointless to worry about elements out of their control.

"I really don’t think we’re going to care too much about that," Chiefs running back Damien Williams said. "We’re going to stick to our plan at the end of the day."

Lineman Mitch Morse joked that a mix of snow added into the fans pregame tailgating could actually give Chiefs Kingdom a bit of an advantage.

"Rain or shine we’re going to come out and play ball," Morse said. "Hopefully the fans are out there, maybe a little sauced and having a good time."

Ultimately, there is one aspect to the atmosphere the fans can control.

Reid said the Arrowhead faithful can create an intimidating environment for any opponent -- rain, snow or shine.

"Yeah, it’ll be a great atmosphere," Reid said. "Our fans are unbelievable, the best in the National Football League."