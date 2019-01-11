KC hospital boosts patients’ spirits with Chiefs pep rally before playoff game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's horrible to have health problems during a big weekend like this one. That's why staff at Saint Joseph Medical Center staged a Chiefs pep rally before the big game.

Getting people excited for football can help patients heal.

"It's infectious, as you can see," one hospital staffer said.

A long line of doctors and nurses waiting to get their photos taken with KC Wolf is a sign of how captivated Kansas City has become over the Chiefs' success on the football field.

Although hospital staffers always must put their patients first, that didn't stop the hospital from giving them an opportunity to get excited for their team.

"There's going to be a lot of people who want to be in front of their TV, and they're going to be here," said Cheri Cox, a respiratory services manager at the hospital. "They will be watching the game with their patients as they go in and care for them. They can have a lot of fun with that as well."

For health care professionals who have to work during the big game, the pep rally is an opportunity for them to show that they have spirit, too.

Getting a Chiefs tattoo also helps boost the spirits of patients who don't want to be sick when there's so much excitement in town. Creating some positive energy in the hospital environment can speed recovery for those battling illness.

"Any time you can bring a little joy to, in other words, a not happy event like being sick in the hospital, that helps," said Jodi Fincher, CEO of the medical center. "Laughter is great medicine. Winning is even better medicine."

And many here, regardless of their profession, said they can take a little more pride in what they do, knowing they are all part of a community of winners.

The hospital's employee morale and retention committee organized the pep rally.