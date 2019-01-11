FOX4 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory begins at 6pm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stay Weather Aware today as our Our next system is heading our direction tonight! We will see increasing clouds as rain chances return Friday morning. Expect the chilly rain to last into the afternoon before the changeover takes place to light snow in the evening. We are expecting accumulations and that will lead to road conditions deteriorating overnight Friday into Saturday morning. How much snow you can expect and a look at the forecast for Chiefs fans headed out to Arrowhead in the update here!

