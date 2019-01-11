× Local high schools moving up tipoff time for Friday basketball

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Due to predicted weather local high schools are moving up the tipoff time for Friday night basketball games.

Here are the games that have moved so far:

Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill is now at 6 p.m.

Truman at Park Hill South is now at 5:30 p.m.

Blue Valley North at Blue Valley Northwest is now at 6 p.m.

Shawnee Mission South at Olathe West is now at 5:30 p.m.

If you must be out Friday night, please drive safely. See the latest on the FOX4 forecast here.