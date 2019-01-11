Local high schools moving up tipoff time for Friday basketball
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Due to predicted weather local high schools are moving up the tipoff time for Friday night basketball games.
Here are the games that have moved so far:
Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill is now at 6 p.m.
Truman at Park Hill South is now at 5:30 p.m.
Blue Valley North at Blue Valley Northwest is now at 6 p.m.
Shawnee Mission South at Olathe West is now at 5:30 p.m.
If you must be out Friday night, please drive safely. See the latest on the FOX4 forecast here.
39.099727 -94.578567