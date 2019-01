KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has been killed in a shooting Friday night in Kansas City, police say.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. near 12th and Hardesty. Officials said the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. Police said at this time they don’t have any suspect information.

