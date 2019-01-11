Order pizza from Minsky’s on Mondays for the rest of January and help protect police officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 and Shield 616 partnered to raise money to give protective gear to law enforcement during our “Working For Blue” telethon, handing out more than 160 vests to more than 30 law enforcement agencies on January 9.

But we want to keep raising money and buy even more vests for local officers, so now we’re we’ve teaming up with Minksy’s Pizza. We’re calling it Minsky’s Monday — where for the last three Mondays in January, Minsky’s will donate 20-percent of its proceeds to “Working For Blue”.

It’s not automatic — you have to use the code word “Blue” when you order online or in the restaurant. Make your dinner plans with Minsky’s for the rest of January and help FOX4 and Shield 616 outfit even more officers with protective gear they need.