Shatto Milk announces limited edition red velvet milk honoring Patrick Mahomes

OSBORN, Mo. — Shatto Milk Company is honoring Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes through a limited edition milk release.

WELCOME milk features yellow lettering and is red velvet flavored.

The milk is available Friday at the Shatto store and will be in grocery stores on Monday and Tuesday until supplies last. Home delivery customers will be able to pre-order the milk.

“We are excited to be able to do something fun to celebrate a person that is not only a great football player, but even more importantly a terrific community minded individual. We are truly fortunate to have him as a part of our community.” said Barbara Shatto.

Shatto Milk Company is based in Osborn, Mo.