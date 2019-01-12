AFC Championship Game tickets to go on sale Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following a win Saturday in the AFC Divisional Game, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead next Sunday.

Kick off is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. CT.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at noon on Monday, Jan. 14. Fans can purchase tickets ONLINE.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Saturday in continuation of the team’s long-standing policy, the taxpayers of Jackson County, Missouri, will have a special ticket allotment from which they can purchase AFC Championship Game tickets beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Tickets in this allotment will be available across all levels of Arrowhead Stadium, while supplies last. Jackson County taxpayers may purchase presale tickets in person at the Arrowhead Stadium Ticket Office located on the northwest side of the stadium between the Founder’s Plaza and the Hy-Vee Gate, or at a secondary Ticket Office located at the Sprint Gate.

Taxpayers purchasing tickets must have one form of identification which includes a photo of the person purchasing the tickets and a paid personal 2017 Jackson County, Missouri, property tax receipt.

Season Ticket Membership, Chiefs Season Ticket Members will have the opportunity to purchase additional AFC Championship Game tickets beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 14. Information on how to purchase additional tickets will be emailed directly to Season Ticket Members.

Delivery of all tickets to the AFC Championship Game will be mobile-only and there is a six-ticket limit per purchaser.

Parking passes for the AFC Championship Game are also on sale.

Fans are encouraged to purchase parking passes in advance to secure the lowest possible price and save time at the tollgate. Prepaid parking passes for the AFC Championship Game purchased through the team are $50 while parking at the tollgates on gameday will be $60 cash only.

Fans should visit HERE to purchase their parking passes in advance and to plan their parking and tailgating.