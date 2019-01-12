Procession takes fallen Officer to favorite spots one last time

Five days after his death, Colerain, Ohio police Officer Dale Woods made final stops at some of the places he loved: The North College Hill Police Department, where he once served on the force; the Clovernook County Club, where friends said the shy, serious lawman became a gregarious golf player; and the Colerain Police Department, where fellow officers mourned a friend and colleague of 15 years.

Woods’ remains were escorted from destination to snowy destination by a procession of police vehicles before arriving at Colerain High School for a public visitation.

A variety of other services were scheduled to continue throughout the weekend, some public and others private. Woods died Monday after being hit by a truck late Jan. 4.

In a news conference hours later, Colerain police Chief Mark Denney tearfully described him as “a cop’s cop” who had been born to serve his community.