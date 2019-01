KANSAS CITY, Mo. — RideKC buses and paratransit service are experiencing delays Saturday due to poor road conditions.

The company said most buses are running 20 to 30 minutes behind schedule. Paratransit services are experiencing 60 minute delays.

RideKC said paratransit users are encouraged to reschedule nonessential trips Saturday evening and on Sunday.

The company says the safety of riders and employees is their top priority.

❄️ RideKC Freedom paratransit is using Phase B, with 60+ minute delays possible. Reschedule/cancel trips for Saturday and Sunday by calling 816-842-9070. Freedom will remain in Phase B throughout Saturday. #kcweather https://t.co/3AEVwJV3YH pic.twitter.com/CQsOqoIPaA — RideKC (@RideKCTransit) January 12, 2019