Chiefs fans have fun with sculptures in the snow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While the weather outside was frightful, the snow this weekend was perfect for packing.

Combine that with the biggest Kansas City Chiefs win in 25 years and some creative fans, you might have seen more than a few Patrick Ma "snow" mes sculptures around the metro.

Not to mention the giant arrowheads.

Watch the video above to see some pretty good Chiefs magic mixed in with Kansas City's snow and ice that FOX4's Carey Wickersham found.

The Chiefs defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-13 on Saturday and will play the New England Patriots next Sunday for the AFC Championship and a chance of going to the Super Bowl.