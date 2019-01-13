Chiefs’ Jeff Allen finds man who helped him in snow and thanks him with AFC title game tickets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs guard Jeff Allen got in a bit of a sticky spot Saturday before KC’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. His car got stuck in the snow.

That’s when a man named Dave, driving a black Suburban, stopped to help and pulled him out.

The best part: Dave didn’t know he was helping a Chiefs player.

Allen wanted to thank Dave by giving him tickets to the AFC Championship game next weekend. The only problem? He didn’t know how to get in contact with Dave.

So he took the search to social media, hoping Chiefs Kingdom could help him out — and it did.

My car got stuck in the snow before the game & a nice guy named Dave help pull me out without knowing I was a player. I want to give him tickets to the AFC championship game for helping but don’t have a way to contact him. He drove a 97 or 98 Black Suburban. Pls RT #ChiefsKingdom — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) January 13, 2019

Allen said he told the fan who he was — that’s how he learned his name was Dave. But before he could save his number in his phone, someone called him.

When the call was over, the number was gone — and so was Dave.

I did that that’s how I got his name but before I saved his # someone called me and I answered. After I finished the call the number was gone so now I can’t contact him — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) January 13, 2019

Later Saturday morning, Allen updated Chiefs fans that he found the true Dave (despite a lot of people pretending to be Dave).

Sometimes social media can be really useful!

Update: Despite the recent influx in people changing their name to Dave in the KC area lol, I was actually able to track down the Dave that helped me thanks to the power of social media and #ChiefsKindgom. Thanks for your kindness @Davidco59434183 https://t.co/e4OkEg6AAw — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) January 13, 2019