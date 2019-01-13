Fire causes $10,000 in damages to Lenexa home

LENEXA, Kan. — No injuries were reported after an electrical malfunction caused a house to catch fire late Sunday morning in Lenexa.

Crews responded to a home near Twilight and W. 77th Street just before noon to investigate a previous appliance fire reported to be extinguished.

Occupants inside the resident had evacuated before crews arrived.

Crews confirmed electrical power to the home was turned off at the main breaker panel. Electrical utility service power lines to the property remained energized and ignited structural material and contents producing moderate smoke conditions.

KCP&L crews were called to disconnected the electrical service at the power pole. Crews were then able to ensure no structural material or contents remained on fire.

Crews were also able to locate and rescue two dogs from the home.

The amount of damage is estimated to be $10,000.