From snowballs to footballs, Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer on their team in the cold

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Die-hard Chiefs fans didn’t let a little snow damper their football fun.

The snow steadily fell Saturday, but fans grilled hot dogs and barbecue at the tailgating party, just like any other game weekend at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City faced off with the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday afternoon in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, and Chiefs fans returned to the parking lots after a dominating 31-13 KC victory.

The temperature hovered at the freezing mark. 7-8 inches of snow covered the ground.

The seats inside the stadium had snow, making for a wet, cold sit.

Before the game, tailgaters flocked outside, wearing Chiefs hats and scarves, and jerseys and team jackets over layers. Pete Cervantes and dozens of others like him cooked and cheered outside the stadium.

Cervantes at least had a tent, but others had no shelter from the cold. Several kept warm by flaming grills.

Jaime Gallaway has been a Kansas City Chiefs fan her whole life and was finally able to get season tickets this year, she said.

“There is no way I’d miss this game in any weather,” she told CNN on Saturday.

A snowman in the stadium parking lot was dressed in the jersey of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and surrounded by team flags.

Those who couldn’t attend the game celebrated in creative ways.

“My husband showing his team spirit while shoveling snow this morning. Let’s go Chiefs!!” wrote Courtney Hill on Facebook. Her husband shoveled the Chiefs’ arrowhead logo out of snow in their driveway on Saturday in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.