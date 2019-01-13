KCMO Red Cross Shelter to remain open Sunday night for those without power

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Red Cross shelter in Kansas City will stay open Sunday night for people who are without power due to the snow storm this weekend.

The shelter was also open Saturday. Red Cross said approximately 25 people are expected to stay but more are encouraged to come if they need a warm place to stay as utility crews work to restore power across the metro.

The Red Cross said anyone coming to the shelter is encouraged to bring medications, clothing, pillows, blankets, important documents, hygiene supplies and other comfort items, and items for children or anyone with special needs.

On Saturday night, six individuals stayed at the shelter, then throughout the day Sunday, another 25 people came through to get warm.

According KCP&L’s outage map, there are still over 58,000 without power as of 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

Our shelter at Hillcrest Community Center will remain open through the night providing a warm place for those without power. Address is 10401 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO. Bring medication, clothing, and any items you need for children or those w/special needs. — RedCross-Greater Kansas City (@RedCross_MO) January 13, 2019

