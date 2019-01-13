Joe’s Forecast: Snow slowly fades away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The snow will continue to wind down tonight but the clouds will hang tough through Sunday. A pretty typical week is ahead as we watch for potentially a late week winter system that may bring snow and will bring colder air in to the Plains

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page