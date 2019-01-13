🌨️ Stay Weather Aware ❄️

Joe’s Forecast: Snow slowly fades away

Posted 7:55 am, January 13, 2019, by , and , Updated at 12:40PM, January 13, 2019

The snow will continue to wind down tonight but the clouds will hang tough through Sunday. A pretty typical week is ahead as we watch for potentially a late week winter system that may bring snow and will bring colder air in to the Plains

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

