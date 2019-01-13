Multiple metro schools closed Monday due to winter road conditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple school districts across the metro will be closed Monday due to road conditions and power outages due to the weather this weekend.

Kansas City Public Schools, Lee’s Summit Schools and Raytown Schools all announced that they will be closed Monday. Other School districts include Center School District, Oak Grove and Odessa.

See Full List Here

The snowfall Friday through Saturday caused slick road conditions and with the heavy snow, hundreds of branches fell down causing damage to homes and property. The heavy snow also caused thousands of people to be without power across the metro.

According to KP&L Sunday night there are still over 56,000 without power in the metro.