St. Louis reopens terminal following short fire scare

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Terminal One at the St. Louis Lambert Airport has reopened after a fire. A small section of the west end in the upper level will be cordoned off near the restaurants to allow firefighters to work.

The small fire triggered an evacuation at Terminal One Sunday morning. The fire began on the building’s roof on the runway side. Evacuees stood outside for about an hour.

The St. Louis Fire Department said firefighters struggled with the fire because of the contour of the roof. The fire smoldered near the west end of the building’s roof. The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District said that the St. Louis Fire Department called for suburban fire companies to help extinguish the flames.

An alarm sounded in Terminal One at around 8:00am Sunday. Terminal One evacuated moments later. Crews and passengers moved downstairs. The A and C concourses were unaffected.

St. Louis Lambert Airport tweets, “Upcoming flights from T1 airlines impacted. Other concourses and T2 are operational.”

It is not clear what started the fire. No one was hurt.

Hundreds of flights canceled at the airport over the weekend due to the winter storm. Nationwide, airports canceled 450 flights and delayed another 2,000. The St. Louis airport received around 11 inches of snow over the weekend. Drivers in St. Louis stalled on major roadways. Some waited as long as 16 hours before traffic could move.

Some people who made it into the airport on Friday couldn’t leave due to the covered roads. Uber and Lyft drivers couldn’t keep up with the demand in St. Louis.

Most of the airlines waived change fees for flights canceled over the snow.